Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 14? Published 11:52 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

When the Nashville Predators square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in six of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted four shots in two games versus the Avalanche this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated six goals and four assists.

Stamkos averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.4%.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 109 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2024 Stars 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 1 0 1 19:08 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 0 1 19:59 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 16:23 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:44 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 1 0 14:33 Home W 4-1

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

