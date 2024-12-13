Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 14? Published 11:52 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

In the upcoming tilt versus the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Jonathan Marchessault to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in six of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken eight of them.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated two goals and five assists.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 109 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2024 Stars 2 0 2 18:23 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 2 2 0 18:45 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:43 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 1 1 18:10 Home W 4-1

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

