Where to Watch Titans vs. Bengals on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 15 Published 3:37 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (3-10) ready for a home game against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

The Bengals’ matchup against the Titans will be airing on TV.

Dec 15, 2024: Titans vs. Bengals Viewing Options

Game day: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats Tony Pollard RB 937 YDS / 4 TD / 72.1 YPG / 4.4 YPC

39 REC / 233 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.9 REC YPG Will Levis QB 1,827 YDS (63.6%) / 12 TD / 9 INT

175 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 17.5 RUSH YPG Calvin Ridley WR 50 REC / 738 YDS / 3 TD / 56.8 YPG Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 21 REC / 384 YDS / 8 TD / 38.4 YPG Kenneth Murray LB 86 TKL / 8 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT Harold Landry OLB 54 TKL / 12 TFL / 7 SACK Amani Hooker SAF 59 TKL / 4 TFL / 4 INT / 8 PD Jeffery Simmons DT 51 TKL / 8 TFL / 4 SACK

Titans Injuries

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX 9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS 9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX 9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN 10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS 10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS 10/27/2024 at Lions L 52-14 FOX 11/3/2024 Patriots W 20-17 FOX 11/10/2024 at Chargers L 27-17 FOX 11/17/2024 Vikings L 23-13 CBS 11/24/2024 at Texans W 32-27 CBS 12/1/2024 at Commanders L 42-19 CBS 12/8/2024 Jaguars L 10-6 CBS 12/15/2024 Bengals – FOX 12/22/2024 at Colts – CBS 12/29/2024 at Jaguars – CBS TBD Texans – –

Bengals Key Players

Name Position Stats Joe Burrow QB 3,706 YDS (68.4%) / 33 TD / 6 INT

158 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 12.2 RUSH YPG Ja’Marr Chase WR 93 REC / 1,319 YDS / 15 TD / 101.5 YPG Chase Brown RB 735 YDS / 6 TD / 56.5 YPG / 4.4 YPC

44 REC / 302 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 23.2 REC YPG Tee Higgins WR 45 REC / 581 YDS / 5 TD / 72.6 YPG Germaine Pratt LB 117 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 INT / 5 PD Trey Hendrickson DE 33 TKL / 13 TFL / 12.5 SACK Cam Taylor-Britt CB 58 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 2 INT Geno Stone SAF 70 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD

Bengals Injuries

Sheldon Rankins | DT (Out) Injury: Illness

Illness

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 18 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 18 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Joe Bachie | LB (Out) Injury: Groin

Groin

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice Orlando Brown Jr. | OT (Out) Injury: Fibula

Fibula

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Season Stats: 4 GP

4 GP Charlie Jones | WR (Questionable) Injury: Groin

Groin

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 7 GP

7 GP Trey Hendrickson | DE (Unspecified) Injury: Nir – rest

Nir – rest

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 12.5 Sacks | 13.0 TFL | 33 Tackles | 0 INTs | 5 PDs

12.5 Sacks | 13.0 TFL | 33 Tackles | 0 INTs | 5 PDs Joseph Ossai | DE (Unspecified) Injury: Elbow

Elbow

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 3.0 Sacks | 3.0 TFL | 31 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

3.0 Sacks | 3.0 TFL | 31 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Amarius Mims | OT (Unspecified) Injury: Rest

Rest

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 3 GP

3 GP Tee Higgins | WR (Unspecified) Injury: Rest

Rest

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Receiving Stats: 73 TAR | 45 REC | 581 YDS | 5 TDs

73 TAR | 45 REC | 581 YDS | 5 TDs Joe Burrow | QB (Unspecified) Injury: Wrist

Wrist

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Passing Stats: 490-for-335 | 3,706 YDS | 33 TDs | 6 INTs

490-for-335 | 3,706 YDS | 33 TDs | 6 INTs B.J. Hill | DT (Unspecified) Injury: NIR – Rest

NIR – Rest

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 2.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 39 Tackles | 0 INTs | 4 PDs

2.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 39 Tackles | 0 INTs | 4 PDs Jay Tufele | DT (Unspecified) Injury: Wrist

Wrist

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.5 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 12 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 Patriots L 16-10 CBS 9/15/2024 at Chiefs L 26-25 CBS 9/23/2024 Commanders L 38-33 ABC 9/29/2024 at Panthers W 34-24 FOX 10/6/2024 Ravens L 41-38 CBS 10/13/2024 at Giants W 17-7 NBC 10/20/2024 at Browns W 21-14 CBS 10/27/2024 Eagles L 37-17 CBS 11/3/2024 Raiders W 41-24 FOX 11/7/2024 at Ravens L 35-34 Amazon Prime Video 11/17/2024 at Chargers L 34-27 NBC 12/1/2024 Steelers L 44-38 CBS 12/9/2024 at Cowboys W 27-20 ESPN 12/15/2024 at Titans – FOX 12/22/2024 Browns – FOX TBD Broncos – – TBD at Steelers – –

