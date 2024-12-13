Where to Watch Titans vs. Bengals on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 15
Published 3:37 pm Friday, December 13, 2024
The Tennessee Titans (3-10) ready for a home game against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.
The Bengals’ matchup against the Titans will be airing on TV.
Email newsletter signup
Watch live NFL games, NFL Network, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
Dec 15, 2024: Titans vs. Bengals Viewing Options
- Game day: Sunday, December 15, 2024
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.
Titans Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|937 YDS / 4 TD / 72.1 YPG / 4.4 YPC
39 REC / 233 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.9 REC YPG
|Will Levis
|QB
|1,827 YDS (63.6%) / 12 TD / 9 INT
175 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 17.5 RUSH YPG
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|50 REC / 738 YDS / 3 TD / 56.8 YPG
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|21 REC / 384 YDS / 8 TD / 38.4 YPG
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|86 TKL / 8 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|54 TKL / 12 TFL / 7 SACK
|Amani Hooker
|SAF
|59 TKL / 4 TFL / 4 INT / 8 PD
|Jeffery Simmons
|DT
|51 TKL / 8 TFL / 4 SACK
Titans Injuries
Watch Thursday Night Football exclusively on Prime Video.
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Bears
|L 24-17
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|Jets
|L 24-17
|CBS
|9/22/2024
|Packers
|L 30-14
|FOX
|9/30/2024
|at Dolphins
|W 31-12
|ESPN
|10/13/2024
|Colts
|L 20-17
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|at Bills
|L 34-10
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Lions
|L 52-14
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|Patriots
|W 20-17
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|at Chargers
|L 27-17
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Vikings
|L 23-13
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|at Texans
|W 32-27
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|at Commanders
|L 42-19
|CBS
|12/8/2024
|Jaguars
|L 10-6
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Bengals
|–
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|at Colts
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|Texans
|–
|–
Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Bengals Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|3,706 YDS (68.4%) / 33 TD / 6 INT
158 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 12.2 RUSH YPG
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|93 REC / 1,319 YDS / 15 TD / 101.5 YPG
|Chase Brown
|RB
|735 YDS / 6 TD / 56.5 YPG / 4.4 YPC
44 REC / 302 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 23.2 REC YPG
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|45 REC / 581 YDS / 5 TD / 72.6 YPG
|Germaine Pratt
|LB
|117 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 INT / 5 PD
|Trey Hendrickson
|DE
|33 TKL / 13 TFL / 12.5 SACK
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CB
|58 TKL / 1 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 2 INT
|Geno Stone
|SAF
|70 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD
Bengals Injuries
- Injury: Illness
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 18 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Groin
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Injury: Fibula
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Season Stats: 4 GP
- Injury: Groin
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 7 GP
- Injury: Nir – rest
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 12.5 Sacks | 13.0 TFL | 33 Tackles | 0 INTs | 5 PDs
- Injury: Elbow
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 3.0 Sacks | 3.0 TFL | 31 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Rest
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 3 GP
- Injury: Rest
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Receiving Stats: 73 TAR | 45 REC | 581 YDS | 5 TDs
- Injury: Wrist
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Passing Stats: 490-for-335 | 3,706 YDS | 33 TDs | 6 INTs
- Injury: NIR – Rest
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 2.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 39 Tackles | 0 INTs | 4 PDs
- Injury: Wrist
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.5 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 12 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD
Sheldon Rankins | DT (Out)
Joe Bachie | LB (Out)
Orlando Brown Jr. | OT (Out)
Charlie Jones | WR (Questionable)
Trey Hendrickson | DE (Unspecified)
Joseph Ossai | DE (Unspecified)
Amarius Mims | OT (Unspecified)
Tee Higgins | WR (Unspecified)
Joe Burrow | QB (Unspecified)
B.J. Hill | DT (Unspecified)
Jay Tufele | DT (Unspecified)
Get tickets for any NFL game this season at StubHub.
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|Patriots
|L 16-10
|CBS
|9/15/2024
|at Chiefs
|L 26-25
|CBS
|9/23/2024
|Commanders
|L 38-33
|ABC
|9/29/2024
|at Panthers
|W 34-24
|FOX
|10/6/2024
|Ravens
|L 41-38
|CBS
|10/13/2024
|at Giants
|W 17-7
|NBC
|10/20/2024
|at Browns
|W 21-14
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|Eagles
|L 37-17
|CBS
|11/3/2024
|Raiders
|W 41-24
|FOX
|11/7/2024
|at Ravens
|L 35-34
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/17/2024
|at Chargers
|L 34-27
|NBC
|12/1/2024
|Steelers
|L 44-38
|CBS
|12/9/2024
|at Cowboys
|W 27-20
|ESPN
|12/15/2024
|at Titans
|–
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|Browns
|–
|FOX
|TBD
|Broncos
|–
|–
|TBD
|at Steelers
|–
|–