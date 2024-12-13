Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 14
Published 10:25 pm Friday, December 13, 2024
The Colorado Avalanche (17-14) and the Nashville Predators (8-16-6) meet in Denver, Colorado on December 14, 2024 at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Avalanche are eighth in the Western Conference (34 points), and the Predators are 15th in the Western Conference (22 points).
Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Avalanche’s Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Nathan MacKinnon
|31
|11
|36
|47
|54
|9
|F Mikko Rantanen
|31
|18
|25
|43
|34
|18
|D Cale Makar
|31
|9
|27
|36
|44
|25
|F Casey Mittelstadt
|31
|7
|14
|21
|38
|8
|D Samuel Girard
|31
|2
|14
|16
|45
|9
Avalanche Stat Rankings
- Goals: 3.26 (11th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.52 (29th)
- Shots: 29.1 (13th)
- Shots Allowed: 26.4 (5th)
- Power Play %: 24.47 (9th)
- Penalty Kill %: 74.39 (25th)
Avalanche’s Upcoming Schedule
- December 14 vs. Predators: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- December 16 at Canucks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- December 19 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- December 20 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 22 vs. Kraken: 8:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
- December 27 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2
- December 31 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 2 vs. Sabres: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 4 vs. Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 6 vs. Panthers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 8 at Blackhawks: 7:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- January 9 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 at Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 vs. Rangers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Oilers: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- January 18 vs. Stars: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 20 vs. Wild: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 22 vs. Jets: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Bruins: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 26 at Rangers: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|D Roman Josi
|29
|7
|16
|23
|46
|16
|F Filip Forsberg
|30
|9
|10
|19
|42
|18
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|27
|7
|10
|17
|22
|10
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|30
|7
|10
|17
|39
|3
|F Steven Stamkos
|30
|7
|8
|15
|16
|10
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.27 (32nd)
- Goals Allowed: 3.1 (19th)
- Shots: 29 (15th)
- Shots Allowed: 30 (26th)
- Power Play %: 18.18 (21st)
- Penalty Kill %: 87.23 (1st)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 14 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- December 17 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
- December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
