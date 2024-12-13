Where to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 14 Published 10:25 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

The Colorado Avalanche (17-14) and the Nashville Predators (8-16-6) meet in Denver, Colorado on December 14, 2024 at Ball Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Avalanche are eighth in the Western Conference (34 points), and the Predators are 15th in the Western Conference (22 points).

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche’s Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Nathan MacKinnon 31 11 36 47 54 9 F Mikko Rantanen 31 18 25 43 34 18 D Cale Makar 31 9 27 36 44 25 F Casey Mittelstadt 31 7 14 21 38 8 D Samuel Girard 31 2 14 16 45 9

Avalanche Stat Rankings

Goals: 3.26 (11th)

3.26 (11th) Goals Allowed: 3.52 (29th)

3.52 (29th) Shots: 29.1 (13th)

29.1 (13th) Shots Allowed: 26.4 (5th)

26.4 (5th) Power Play %: 24.47 (9th)

24.47 (9th) Penalty Kill %: 74.39 (25th)

Avalanche’s Upcoming Schedule

December 14 vs. Predators: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 16 at Canucks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 19 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 20 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 22 vs. Kraken: 8:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo) December 27 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2

9:30 PM ET on ESPN2 December 31 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 2 vs. Sabres: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 4 vs. Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 6 vs. Panthers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 8 at Blackhawks: 7:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)

7:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) January 9 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 at Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 vs. Rangers: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Oilers: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) January 18 vs. Stars: 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+

4:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 20 vs. Wild: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+

3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 22 vs. Jets: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+

9:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Bruins: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+

1:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 26 at Rangers: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways D Roman Josi 29 7 16 23 46 16 F Filip Forsberg 30 9 10 19 42 18 F Ryan O’Reilly 27 7 10 17 22 10 F Jonathan Marchessault 30 7 10 17 39 3 F Steven Stamkos 30 7 8 15 16 10

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.27 (32nd)

2.27 (32nd) Goals Allowed: 3.1 (19th)

3.1 (19th) Shots: 29 (15th)

29 (15th) Shots Allowed: 30 (26th)

30 (26th) Power Play %: 18.18 (21st)

18.18 (21st) Penalty Kill %: 87.23 (1st)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

December 14 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 17 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)

1:30 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo) December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

