Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, December 14 Published 7:28 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

There are 16 games featuring a ranked team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Gonzaga Bulldogs versus the UConn Huskies. If you’re wanting against-the-spread picks for each matchup, continue reading.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 16 Clemson Tigers vs. Memphis Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Clemson 76, Memphis 72

Clemson 76, Memphis 72 Projected Favorite: Clemson by 4.6 points

Clemson by 4.6 points Pick ATS: Memphis (+6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Littlejohn Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 73, Purdue 72

Texas A&M 73, Purdue 72 Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 0.8 points

Texas A&M by 0.8 points Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 79, Ohio State 72

Auburn 79, Ohio State 72 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 7.2 points

Auburn by 7.2 points Pick ATS: Ohio State (+11.5)

Key Facts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Xavier Musketeers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 76, Xavier 68

Cincinnati 76, Xavier 68 Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 7.9 points

Cincinnati by 7.9 points Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Fifth Third Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Butler Bulldogs vs. No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 76, Butler 71

Wisconsin 76, Butler 71 Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 5.2 points

Wisconsin by 5.2 points Pick ATS: Butler (+5.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 24 UCLA Bruins

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UCLA 74, Arizona 73

UCLA 74, Arizona 73 Projected Favorite: UCLA by 0.4 points

UCLA by 0.4 points Pick ATS: UCLA (+3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks vs. NC State Wolfpack

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 79, NC State 65

Kansas 79, NC State 65 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 14.3 points

Kansas by 14.3 points Pick ATS: Kansas (-13.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 9 Florida Gators

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 77, Arizona State 75

Florida 77, Arizona State 75 Projected Favorite: Florida by 2.1 points

Florida by 2.1 points Pick ATS: Arizona State (+8.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 86, Southern Miss 65

Ole Miss 86, Southern Miss 65 Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 21.5 points

Ole Miss by 21.5 points Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-20.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Biloxi, Mississippi

Biloxi, Mississippi Venue: Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Mississippi Coast Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Louisville Cardinals

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kentucky 82, Louisville 71

Kentucky 82, Louisville 71 Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 10.2 points

Kentucky by 10.2 points Pick ATS: Louisville (+11.5)

Key Facts

Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 74, Illinois 72

Tennessee 74, Illinois 72 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 1.9 points

Tennessee by 1.9 points Pick ATS: Tennessee (-1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. McNeese Cowboys

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 77, McNeese 71

Mississippi State 77, McNeese 71 Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 5.9 points

Mississippi State by 5.9 points Pick ATS: McNeese (+9.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Tupelo, Mississippi

Tupelo, Mississippi Venue: Cadence Bank Arena

Cadence Bank Arena TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dayton Flyers vs. No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 77, Dayton 73

Marquette 77, Dayton 73 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 3.3 points

Marquette by 3.3 points Pick ATS: Marquette (-1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

UD Arena TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Oklahoma 79, Oklahoma State 74

Oklahoma 79, Oklahoma State 74 Projected Favorite: Oklahoma by 4.8 points

Oklahoma by 4.8 points Pick ATS: Oklahoma State (+5.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 UConn Huskies vs. No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 82, UConn 71

Gonzaga 82, UConn 71 Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 11 points

Gonzaga by 11 points Pick ATS: Gonzaga (-3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Creighton Bluejays

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 82, Creighton 75

Alabama 82, Creighton 75 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 7.4 points

Alabama by 7.4 points Pick ATS: Creighton (+10.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

id: