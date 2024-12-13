Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, December 14
Published 7:28 pm Friday, December 13, 2024
There are 16 games featuring a ranked team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the Gonzaga Bulldogs versus the UConn Huskies. If you’re wanting against-the-spread picks for each matchup, continue reading.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 16 Clemson Tigers vs. Memphis Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Clemson 76, Memphis 72
- Projected Favorite: Clemson by 4.6 points
- Pick ATS: Memphis (+6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Location: Clemson, South Carolina
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 73, Purdue 72
- Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 0.8 points
- Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 2 Auburn Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 79, Ohio State 72
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 7.2 points
- Pick ATS: Ohio State (+11.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Xavier Musketeers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 76, Xavier 68
- Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 7.9 points
- Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Butler Bulldogs vs. No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 76, Butler 71
- Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 5.2 points
- Pick ATS: Butler (+5.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 24 UCLA Bruins
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UCLA 74, Arizona 73
- Projected Favorite: UCLA by 0.4 points
- Pick ATS: UCLA (+3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 Kansas Jayhawks vs. NC State Wolfpack
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 79, NC State 65
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 14.3 points
- Pick ATS: Kansas (-13.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:15 PM ET
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 9 Florida Gators
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 77, Arizona State 75
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 2.1 points
- Pick ATS: Arizona State (+8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 86, Southern Miss 65
- Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 21.5 points
- Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-20.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Biloxi, Mississippi
- Venue: Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Louisville Cardinals
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kentucky 82, Louisville 71
- Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 10.2 points
- Pick ATS: Louisville (+11.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 5:15 PM ET
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 74, Illinois 72
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 1.9 points
- Pick ATS: Tennessee (-1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. McNeese Cowboys
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 77, McNeese 71
- Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 5.9 points
- Pick ATS: McNeese (+9.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Tupelo, Mississippi
- Venue: Cadence Bank Arena
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dayton Flyers vs. No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 77, Dayton 73
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 3.3 points
- Pick ATS: Marquette (-1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Dayton, Ohio
- Venue: UD Arena
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Oklahoma 79, Oklahoma State 74
- Projected Favorite: Oklahoma by 4.8 points
- Pick ATS: Oklahoma State (+5.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 18 UConn Huskies vs. No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 82, UConn 71
- Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 11 points
- Pick ATS: Gonzaga (-3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Creighton Bluejays
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 82, Creighton 75
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 7.4 points
- Pick ATS: Creighton (+10.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
