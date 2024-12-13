Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 14 Published 4:48 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

Saturday’s game features the Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-5) clashing at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 86-65 win for heavily favored Ole Miss according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 14.

Based on our computer prediction, Ole Miss is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 18.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 150.5 over/under.

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Biloxi, Mississippi

Biloxi, Mississippi Venue: Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Mississippi Coast Coliseum Line: Ole Miss -18.5

Ole Miss -18.5 Point total: 150.5

150.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -4000, Southern Miss +1400

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 86, Southern Miss 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-18.5)

Ole Miss (-18.5) Pick OU: Over (150.5)

Ole Miss has a 7-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Southern Miss, who is 4-4-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Rebels’ games this season have hit the over, and three of the Golden Eagles’ games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 158.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup’s total.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 17.1 points per game (scoring 83.3 points per game to rank 44th in college basketball while giving up 66.2 per contest to rank 64th in college basketball) and have a +154 scoring differential overall.

The 31.6 rebounds per game Ole Miss averages rank 252nd in college basketball, and are 1.8 more than the 29.8 its opponents pull down per outing.

Ole Miss connects on 9.2 three-pointers per game (77th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents (8.0). It is shooting 36.6% from deep (83rd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.0%.

The Rebels’ 107.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 16th in college basketball, and the 85.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 80th in college basketball.

Ole Miss has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 7.8 per game (first in college basketball action) while forcing 15.0 (31st in college basketball).

Southern Miss Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles put up 75.4 points per game (194th in college basketball) while giving up 78.7 per outing (330th in college basketball). They have a -29 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Southern Miss is 208th in the country at 32.7 rebounds per game. That’s similar to the 32.6 its opponents average.

Southern Miss makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (145th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 7.3. It shoots 33.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.2%.

Southern Miss has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (334th in college basketball), 2.1 more than the 12.1 it forces (184th in college basketball).

