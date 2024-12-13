NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 14
Published 6:26 pm Friday, December 13, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks take the court in one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.
Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 14
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Bucks -3.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 5.5 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Game Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Thunder -5.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 7.4 points)
- Total: 212.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
