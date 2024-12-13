Mikko Rantanen Injury Status – Avalanche vs. Predators Injury Report December 14

Published 9:43 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

Mikko Rantanen Injury Status - Avalanche vs. Predators Injury Report December 14

As they get ready to square off against the Nashville Predators (8-16-6) on Saturday, December 14 at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (17-14) have seven players currently listed on the injury report.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jonathan Drouin LW Out Upper Body
Josh Manson D Out Upper Body
Miles Wood LW Out Upper Body
Mackenzie Blackwood G Questionable Illness
Oliver Kylington D Out Upper Body
Tucker Poolman D Out For Season Head
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body
Roman Josi D Questionable Lower Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Ryan O’Reilly C Out Lower Body

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Avalanche Season Insights

  • The Avalanche’s 101 total goals (3.3 per game) rank seventh in the league.
  • Colorado has conceded 109 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.
  • Their -8 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • With 68 goals (2.3 per game), the Predators have the league’s 31st-ranked offense.
  • Nashville has given up 93 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 20th in the NHL.
  • They have the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -25.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Avalanche vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Avalanche (-184) Predators (+153) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Injury Report

Grizzlies vs. Nets Injury Report Today - December 13

Grizzlies vs. Nets Injury Report Today – December 13

Mason Marchment Injury Status - Stars vs. Predators Injury Report December 12

Mason Marchment Injury Status – Stars vs. Predators Injury Report December 12

Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today - December 10

Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today – December 10

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - December 8

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – December 8

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow