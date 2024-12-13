Mikko Rantanen Injury Status – Avalanche vs. Predators Injury Report December 14
Published 9:43 pm Friday, December 13, 2024
As they get ready to square off against the Nashville Predators (8-16-6) on Saturday, December 14 at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (17-14) have seven players currently listed on the injury report.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jonathan Drouin
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Josh Manson
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Miles Wood
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|G
|Questionable
|Illness
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out For Season
|Head
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Carrier
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Roman Josi
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Ryan O’Reilly
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche’s 101 total goals (3.3 per game) rank seventh in the league.
- Colorado has conceded 109 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.
- Their -8 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- With 68 goals (2.3 per game), the Predators have the league’s 31st-ranked offense.
- Nashville has given up 93 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 20th in the NHL.
- They have the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -25.
Avalanche vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-184)
|Predators (+153)
|6
