How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 14

Published 4:48 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 14

There are six games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the UCLA Bruins versus the Long Beach State Beach.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Youngstown State Penguins at No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

North Carolina Central Eagles at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Detroit Mercy Titans at No. 20 Michigan Wolverines

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Long Beach State Beach

No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats at Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Middle Tennessee Raiders at No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats

Where to Watch Titans vs. Bengals on TV or Streaming Live - Dec. 15

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 14

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 26

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 13

