How to Watch the NBA Today, December 14 Published 7:26 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

In one of the two compelling matchups on the NBA slate today, the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder will meet at T-Mobile Arena.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the info on how to watch below.

Watch the NBA Today – December 14

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

