How to Watch the NBA Today, December 14
Published 7:26 pm Friday, December 13, 2024
In one of the two compelling matchups on the NBA slate today, the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder will meet at T-Mobile Arena.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the info on how to watch below.
Watch the NBA Today – December 14
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
