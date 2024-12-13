How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 14

Published 7:49 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 14

SEC teams will take the court in four games on Saturday in college basketball action. That includes the Belmont Bruins squaring off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Cadence Bank Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

North Carolina Central Eagles at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Evansville Purple Aces at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Belmont Bruins at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats at Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

