How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 14
Published 7:49 pm Friday, December 13, 2024
SEC teams will take the court in four games on Saturday in college basketball action. That includes the Belmont Bruins squaring off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Cadence Bank Arena.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s SEC Games
North Carolina Central Eagles at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Evansville Purple Aces at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Belmont Bruins at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
