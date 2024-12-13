How to Watch Clemson vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream – December 14 Published 10:41 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (9-1) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Memphis Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Clemson vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

Clemson Stats Insights

The Clemson Tigers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Memphis Tigers allow to opponents.

In games Clemson shoots better than 43.1% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Memphis Tigers are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Clemson Tigers sit at 87th.

The Clemson Tigers put up only 0.4 more points per game (77) than the Memphis Tigers give up (76.6).

Clemson has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 76.6 points.

Memphis Stats Insights

The Memphis Tigers’ 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Clemson Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

Memphis is 6-1 when it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.

The Clemson Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Memphis Tigers rank 152nd.

The Memphis Tigers score an average of 80.4 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 62.4 the Clemson Tigers give up.

When Memphis gives up fewer than 77 points, it is 6-0.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

In home games last season, Clemson averaged 3.5 more points per game (80.2) than it did away from home (76.7).

In home games, the Clemson Tigers surrendered six fewer points per game (68.8) than in road games (74.8).

When it comes to three-pointers, Clemson performed worse at home last season, averaging 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 9 per game with a 36.2% percentage in road games.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Memphis averaged 81.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored the same number.

At home, the Memphis Tigers gave up 72.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than they allowed away (79.8).

Beyond the arc, Memphis made more trifectas away (9.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (39.2%) than at home (32.3%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2024 Florida A&M W 86-58 Littlejohn Coliseum 12/3/2024 Kentucky W 70-66 Littlejohn Coliseum 12/7/2024 @ Miami (FL) W 65-55 Watsco Center 12/14/2024 Memphis Littlejohn Coliseum 12/17/2024 @ South Carolina Colonial Life Arena 12/21/2024 Wake Forest – Littlejohn Coliseum

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/27/2024 Auburn L 90-76 Lahaina Civic Center 12/4/2024 Louisiana Tech W 81-71 FedExForum 12/8/2024 Arkansas State L 85-72 FedExForum 12/14/2024 @ Clemson Littlejohn Coliseum 12/18/2024 @ Virginia John Paul Jones Arena 12/21/2024 Mississippi State – FedExForum

