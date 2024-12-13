How to Watch Clemson vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream – December 14
Published 10:41 pm Friday, December 13, 2024
The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (9-1) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Memphis Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Clemson vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Clemson Tigers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Memphis Tigers allow to opponents.
- In games Clemson shoots better than 43.1% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Memphis Tigers are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Clemson Tigers sit at 87th.
- The Clemson Tigers put up only 0.4 more points per game (77) than the Memphis Tigers give up (76.6).
- Clemson has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 76.6 points.
Stream Clemson vs. Memphis live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Memphis Tigers’ 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Clemson Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- Memphis is 6-1 when it shoots better than 40.5% from the field.
- The Clemson Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Memphis Tigers rank 152nd.
- The Memphis Tigers score an average of 80.4 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 62.4 the Clemson Tigers give up.
- When Memphis gives up fewer than 77 points, it is 6-0.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- In home games last season, Clemson averaged 3.5 more points per game (80.2) than it did away from home (76.7).
- In home games, the Clemson Tigers surrendered six fewer points per game (68.8) than in road games (74.8).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Clemson performed worse at home last season, averaging 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 9 per game with a 36.2% percentage in road games.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Memphis averaged 81.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored the same number.
- At home, the Memphis Tigers gave up 72.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than they allowed away (79.8).
- Beyond the arc, Memphis made more trifectas away (9.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (39.2%) than at home (32.3%).
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2024
|Florida A&M
|W 86-58
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/3/2024
|Kentucky
|W 70-66
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/7/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|W 65-55
|Watsco Center
|12/14/2024
|Memphis
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/17/2024
|@ South Carolina
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/21/2024
|Wake Forest
|–
|Littlejohn Coliseum
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2024
|Auburn
|L 90-76
|Lahaina Civic Center
|12/4/2024
|Louisiana Tech
|W 81-71
|FedExForum
|12/8/2024
|Arkansas State
|L 85-72
|FedExForum
|12/14/2024
|@ Clemson
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/18/2024
|@ Virginia
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/21/2024
|Mississippi State
|–
|FedExForum
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.