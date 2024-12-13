How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 14 Published 8:43 am Friday, December 13, 2024

Friday’s college basketball slate includes one game with AAC teams in play. That matchup? The North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks squaring off against the UTSA Roadrunners.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: