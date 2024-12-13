How to Pick the Avalanche vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 14 Published 11:46 am Friday, December 13, 2024

The game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday has a variety of betting options to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and predictions.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Avalanche vs. Predators Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.1 goals)

Colorado and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6 goals) 20 times this season.

This season, 11 of Nashville’s games have featured more than 6 goals.

The Avalanche score 3.26 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.27, adding up to 0.5 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.

These two teams are conceding a combined 6.6 goals per game, 0.6 more than this contest’s over/under.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Avalanche Moneyline: -168

The Avalanche have won 66.7% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (14-7).

Colorado is 7-4 (winning 63.6% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -168 or shorter.

The Avalanche have a 62.7% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this matchup.

Predators Moneyline: +142

Nashville has pulled off an upset victory once when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in 12 games as the underdog).

When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +142 or longer, they have won a single game out of three opportunities.

Nashville’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 41.3% to win this contest.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Colorado 4, Nashville 2

Avalanche Points Leaders

One of Colorado’s top offensive players this season is Nathan MacKinnon, who has recorded 47 points in 31 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 18 goals and 25 assists for Colorado to compile 43 total points (1.4 per game).

On 92 shots (for nine goals) and 27 assists, Cale Makar has recorded 36 points this season.

In 19 games played this season, Mackenzie Blackwood (6-9-3) has allowed 53 goals.

Predators Points Leaders

Roman Josi has scored seven goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 16 assists (0.5 per game), averaging 2.9 shots per game and shooting 8.1%. That makes him among the leaders for Nashville with 23 total points (0.8 per game).

Filip Forsberg’s 19 points this season, including nine goals and 10 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.

Ryan O’Reilly has scored seven goals and contributed 10 assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of 17.

Juuse Saros has a 6-13-5 record this season, with a .908 save percentage (20th in the league). In 24 games, he has 629 saves, and has given up 64 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Avalanche’s Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/8/2024 Devils W 4-0 Away +133 12/10/2024 Penguins W 6-2 Away -183 12/12/2024 Utah Hockey Club L 4-1 Home -189 12/14/2024 Predators – Home -168 12/16/2024 Canucks – Away – 12/19/2024 Sharks – Away – 12/20/2024 Ducks – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/7/2024 Senators L 3-1 Away +105 12/10/2024 Flames L 4-3 Home -189 12/12/2024 Stars W 4-1 Away +181 12/14/2024 Avalanche – Away +142 12/17/2024 Rangers – Home – 12/19/2024 Penguins – Home – 12/21/2024 Kings – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Colorado vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: