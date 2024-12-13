Grizzlies vs. Raptors Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 26
Published 4:32 am Friday, December 13, 2024
On Thursday, December 26, 2024, the Memphis Grizzlies (17-8) face the Toronto Raptors (7-19) at 8:00 PM ET on TSN and FDSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: TSN and FDSSE
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Grizzlies vs. Raptors 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Raptors
|122.1
|Points Avg.
|112
|113.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.1
|48.9%
|Field Goal %
|46.3%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|34.1%
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. has recorded a statline of 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Grizzlies.
- Santi Aldama adds 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and 7.5 rebounds per contest, while Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 10.7 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds a game.
- Among active players, the Grizzlies are led by Jaylen Wells from long distance. He connects on 1.8 shots from deep per game.
- Jackson averages 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.
Raptors’ Top Players
- The Raptors go-to guy, RJ Barrett, leads active Raptors players in both scoring (23.2 points per game) and assists (6 assists per game).
- This season, Jakob Poeltl has a statline of 15.9 points, 2.7 assists and 11.3 rebounds per game.
- Gradey Dick knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- Poeltl’s 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game are key to the Raptors’ defensive performance.
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/13
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/15
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|12/19
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|12/21
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/23
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/26
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|12/27
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|12/29
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|12/31
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|1/3
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
Raptors Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/12
|Heat
|L 114-104
|Away
|+10.5
|12/16
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|12/19
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/22
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/23
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/26
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|12/29
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|12/31
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|1/1
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/3
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|1/6
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
