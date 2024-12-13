Grizzlies vs. Raptors Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 26 Published 4:32 am Friday, December 13, 2024

On Thursday, December 26, 2024, the Memphis Grizzlies (17-8) face the Toronto Raptors (7-19) at 8:00 PM ET on TSN and FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info & Tickets

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: TSN and FDSSE

TSN and FDSSE Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Grizzlies vs. Raptors 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Raptors 122.1 Points Avg. 112 113.4 Points Allowed Avg. 117.1 48.9% Field Goal % 46.3% 35.4% Three Point % 34.1%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. has recorded a statline of 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Grizzlies.

Santi Aldama adds 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and 7.5 rebounds per contest, while Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 10.7 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds a game.

Among active players, the Grizzlies are led by Jaylen Wells from long distance. He connects on 1.8 shots from deep per game.

Jackson averages 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

Raptors’ Top Players

The Raptors go-to guy, RJ Barrett, leads active Raptors players in both scoring (23.2 points per game) and assists (6 assists per game).

This season, Jakob Poeltl has a statline of 15.9 points, 2.7 assists and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Gradey Dick knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

Poeltl’s 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game are key to the Raptors’ defensive performance.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/13 Nets – Home – 12/15 Lakers – Away – 12/19 Warriors – Home – 12/21 Hawks – Away – 12/23 Clippers – Home – 12/26 Raptors – Home – 12/27 Pelicans – Away – 12/29 Thunder – Away – 12/31 Suns – Away – 1/3 Kings – Away – 1/4 Warriors – Away –

Raptors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/12 Heat L 114-104 Away +10.5 12/16 Bulls – Home – 12/19 Nets – Home – 12/22 Rockets – Home – 12/23 Knicks – Away – 12/26 Grizzlies – Away – 12/29 Hawks – Home – 12/31 Celtics – Away – 1/1 Nets – Home – 1/3 Magic – Home – 1/6 Bucks – Home –

