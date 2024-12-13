Grizzlies vs. Raptors Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 26

Published 4:32 am Friday, December 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 26

On Thursday, December 26, 2024, the Memphis Grizzlies (17-8) face the Toronto Raptors (7-19) at 8:00 PM ET on TSN and FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: TSN and FDSSE
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • Favorite:

Grizzlies vs. Raptors 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Raptors
122.1 Points Avg. 112
113.4 Points Allowed Avg. 117.1
48.9% Field Goal % 46.3%
35.4% Three Point % 34.1%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. has recorded a statline of 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Grizzlies.
  • Santi Aldama adds 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and 7.5 rebounds per contest, while Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 10.7 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds a game.
  • Among active players, the Grizzlies are led by Jaylen Wells from long distance. He connects on 1.8 shots from deep per game.
  • Jackson averages 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

Raptors’ Top Players

  • The Raptors go-to guy, RJ Barrett, leads active Raptors players in both scoring (23.2 points per game) and assists (6 assists per game).
  • This season, Jakob Poeltl has a statline of 15.9 points, 2.7 assists and 11.3 rebounds per game.
  • Gradey Dick knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
  • Poeltl’s 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game are key to the Raptors’ defensive performance.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/13 Nets Home
12/15 Lakers Away
12/19 Warriors Home
12/21 Hawks Away
12/23 Clippers Home
12/26 Raptors Home
12/27 Pelicans Away
12/29 Thunder Away
12/31 Suns Away
1/3 Kings Away
1/4 Warriors Away

Raptors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/12 Heat L 114-104 Away +10.5
12/16 Bulls Home
12/19 Nets Home
12/22 Rockets Home
12/23 Knicks Away
12/26 Grizzlies Away
12/29 Hawks Home
12/31 Celtics Away
1/1 Nets Home
1/3 Magic Home
1/6 Bucks Home

