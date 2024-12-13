College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 14
Published 4:47 pm Friday, December 13, 2024
Saturday’s AAC college basketball schedule should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those contests is the Memphis Tigers playing the Clemson Tigers, and we have predictions against the spread right here for all the games.
AAC Picks ATS Today
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Pick: Memphis +6.5 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Clemson Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Clemson by 4.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Clemson -6.5
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: DePaul -1.5 vs. Wichita State
- Matchup: Wichita State Shockers at DePaul Blue Demons
- Projected Favorite & Spread: DePaul by 3.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: DePaul -1.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texas State +8.5 vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 6.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida Atlantic -8.5
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: Tulsa +13.5 vs. UCF
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. UCF Knights
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UCF by 12.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCF -13.5
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: Georgia State -1.5 vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Georgia State Panthers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia State by 3.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgia State -1.5
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
