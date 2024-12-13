College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 14 Published 4:47 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

Saturday’s AAC college basketball schedule should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those contests is the Memphis Tigers playing the Clemson Tigers, and we have predictions against the spread right here for all the games.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Memphis +6.5 vs. Clemson

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Clemson Tigers

Memphis Tigers at Clemson Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Clemson by 4.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Clemson by 4.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Clemson -6.5

Clemson -6.5 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: DePaul -1.5 vs. Wichita State

Matchup: Wichita State Shockers at DePaul Blue Demons

Wichita State Shockers at DePaul Blue Demons Projected Favorite & Spread: DePaul by 3.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

DePaul by 3.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: DePaul -1.5

DePaul -1.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texas State +8.5 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Florida Atlantic Owls

Texas State Bobcats at Florida Atlantic Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 6.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida Atlantic by 6.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida Atlantic -8.5

Florida Atlantic -8.5 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Tulsa +13.5 vs. UCF

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. UCF Knights

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. UCF Knights Projected Favorite & Spread: UCF by 12.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

UCF by 12.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UCF -13.5

UCF -13.5 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Georgia State -1.5 vs. Charlotte

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Georgia State Panthers

Charlotte 49ers at Georgia State Panthers Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia State by 3.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Georgia State by 3.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Georgia State -1.5

Georgia State -1.5 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 14

December 14 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

