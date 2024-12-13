College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 13
Published 4:48 am Friday, December 13, 2024
In one of the exciting matchups on the AAC college basketball schedule on Friday, the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks and UTSA Roadrunners hit the court at UTSA Convocation Center — scroll down for our ATS predictions.
AAC Picks ATS Today
Pick: UTSA -6.5 vs. North Dakota
- Matchup: North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at UTSA Roadrunners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UTSA by 8.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: UTSA -6.5
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 13
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
