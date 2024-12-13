College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 13 Published 4:48 am Friday, December 13, 2024

In one of the exciting matchups on the AAC college basketball schedule on Friday, the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks and UTSA Roadrunners hit the court at UTSA Convocation Center — scroll down for our ATS predictions.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: UTSA -6.5 vs. North Dakota

Matchup: North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at UTSA Roadrunners

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Favorite & Spread: UTSA by 8.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

UTSA by 8.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UTSA -6.5

UTSA -6.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 13

December 13 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: