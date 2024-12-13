Clemson vs. Memphis Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 14 Published 12:50 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

Saturday’s game between the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (9-1) and Memphis Tigers (7-2) matching up at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 76-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET on December 14.

According to our computer prediction, Memphis is projected to cover the spread (6.5) versus Clemson. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 143.5 total.

Clemson vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Littlejohn Coliseum Line: Clemson -6.5

Clemson -6.5 Point total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (to win): Clemson -275, Memphis +220

Clemson vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction:

Clemson 76, Memphis 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. Memphis

Pick ATS: Memphis (+6.5)

Memphis (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)

Clemson has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Memphis is 6-3-0. The Clemson Tigers have gone over the point total in four games, while Memphis Tigers games have gone over six times. The teams score an average of 157.4 points per game, 13.9 more points than this matchup’s total.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Clemson Tigers average 77.0 points per game (159th in college basketball) while allowing 62.4 per contest (20th in college basketball). They have a +146 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The 35.4 rebounds per game Clemson averages rank 86th in the nation, and are 6.2 more than the 29.2 its opponents record per outing.

Clemson makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (95th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (7.0). It is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc (41st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.9%.

The Clemson Tigers rank 88th in college basketball by averaging 101.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 29th in college basketball, allowing 81.9 points per 100 possessions.

Clemson wins the turnover battle by 3.1 per game, committing 10.3 (77th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.4.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Memphis Tigers have a +35 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They’re putting up 80.4 points per game, 88th in college basketball, and are giving up 76.6 per contest to rank 297th in college basketball.

Memphis records 32.0 rebounds per game (240th in college basketball), compared to the 31.4 of its opponents.

Memphis knocks down 1.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 8.1 (156th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 9.8.

Memphis and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Memphis Tigers commit 13.6 per game (320th in college basketball) and force 13.2 (111th in college basketball).

