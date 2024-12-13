Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bengals Game – Week 15
Published 12:37 pm Friday, December 13, 2024
Check out best bets for when the Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) and the Tennessee Titans (3-10) meet at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 15, 2024.
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Titans vs. Bengals Matchup Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Email newsletter signup
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model favors the Bengals by 2.4 points, just 2.6 fewer than the 5-point spread set by BetMGM.
- Looking at this game’s moneyline, the Bengals’ implied win probability is 71.4%.
- The Bengals have won five of the nine games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (55.6%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, Cincinnati has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).
- The Titans have won two of the nine games they’ve played as underdogs this season.
- Tennessee has a record of 1-5 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +200 on the moneyline.
Think you know who will win the game? Sign up at BetMGM and place your bet today.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Titans (+5)
- The Bengals have put together a record of 7-6-0 against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 5-point favorites or more, Cincinnati has an ATS record of 2-2.
- The Titans have covered the spread two times this season (2-11-0).
- In games they have played as 5-point underdogs or more, the Titans have an ATS record of 1-5.
Want to bet on this game’s spread? Head to BetMGM and place your wager today.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (46.5)
- These two teams average a combined 45.3 points per game, 1.2 less points than the total of 46.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 7.5 more points per game, 54 (including the playoffs), than this game’s over/under of 46.5 points.
- Bengals games with a set total have hit the over nine times this season (69.2%).
- In the Titans’ 13 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (53.8%).
Want to bet on the over/under in this matchup? Make your wager at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.