Published 12:37 pm Friday, December 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bengals Game – Week 15

Check out best bets for when the Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) and the Tennessee Titans (3-10) meet at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Titans vs. Bengals Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model favors the Bengals by 2.4 points, just 2.6 fewer than the 5-point spread set by BetMGM.
  • Looking at this game’s moneyline, the Bengals’ implied win probability is 71.4%.
  • The Bengals have won five of the nine games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (55.6%).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, Cincinnati has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).
  • The Titans have won two of the nine games they’ve played as underdogs this season.
  • Tennessee has a record of 1-5 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +200 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Titans (+5)
  • The Bengals have put together a record of 7-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • In games it has played as 5-point favorites or more, Cincinnati has an ATS record of 2-2.
  • The Titans have covered the spread two times this season (2-11-0).
  • In games they have played as 5-point underdogs or more, the Titans have an ATS record of 1-5.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (46.5)
  • These two teams average a combined 45.3 points per game, 1.2 less points than the total of 46.5 set for this game.
  • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 7.5 more points per game, 54 (including the playoffs), than this game’s over/under of 46.5 points.
  • Bengals games with a set total have hit the over nine times this season (69.2%).
  • In the Titans’ 13 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (53.8%).

