Titans vs. Bengals Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 15 Published 2:39 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

Check out some same-game parlay options for when the Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) and the Tennessee Titans (3-10) square off at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Titans vs. Bengals Game Info

Game day: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Titans vs. Bengals Spread

Spread: Bengals -4.5 (-120), Titans +4.5 (-102)

Bengals -4.5 (-120), Titans +4.5 (-102) Computer Pick: Titans

Titans The Bengals have put together a record of 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

Cincinnati has an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

The Titans are 2-11-0 against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 4.5-point underdogs or more, the Titans have an ATS record of 1-5.

Titans vs. Bengals Total

Total: 46.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

46.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over Bengals games this year have gone over the total in nine out of 13 opportunities (69.2%).

Titans games this season have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).

These two teams are scoring 45.3 points per game between them, 1.2 fewer than this matchup’s total.

These teams give up 54 points per game combined, 7.5 more points than this matchup’s total.

Parlay With Will Levis’ Pass TD Prop

Over 1.5 Pass TD: +144, Under 1.5 Pass TD: -190

+144, -190 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis TD going over his TD prop pays out $80.34 on a $10 bet .

. If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Levis hitting the over on his TD prop, a parlay pays out $84.34 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Bengals to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis going over his touchdown prop bet pays out $73.63 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Bengals to cover the spread, the under on the total and Levis going over his TD prop earns $77.34 on a $10 bet.

