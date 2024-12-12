Titans vs. Bengals Player Props & Odds – Week 15 Published 8:43 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

One of the best pass-catchers in football will be on show when Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Trying to place player prop wagers? Several of the key contributors for the Bengals and the Titans will have player props on the table for this game.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Calvin Ridley – – 66.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – – 37.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Chigoziem Okonkwo – – 26.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Will Levis 207.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – –

Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Chase Brown – 66.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 28.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Joe Burrow 268.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – – Ja’Marr Chase – – 89.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Mike Gesicki – – 22.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Tee Higgins – – 66.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Andrei Iosivas – – 23.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

