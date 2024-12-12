Titans vs. Bengals: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 15 Published 12:44 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

Sportsbooks give the Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) the advantage on Sunday, December 15, 2024 against the Tennessee Titans (3-10). Cincinnati is favored by 4.5 points. This game has a point total of 46.5.

Before the Titans play the Bengals, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends.

Email newsletter signup

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Bengals Betting Insights

Tennessee has won twice against the spread this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more, the Titans have one win ATS (1-5) this year.

Tennessee has played 13 games this season, and seven of them have gone over the total.

So far this season, Cincinnati has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread.

Against the spread as 4.5-point favorites or more, the Bengals are 4-2.

The teams have hit the over in nine of Cincinnati’s 13 games with a set total.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Calvin Ridley – – – – 66.5 (-114) – Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – – – – 37.5 (-114) – Chigoziem Okonkwo – – – – 26.5 (-114) – Will Levis 207.5 (-114) 1.5 (+144) – – – – Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.