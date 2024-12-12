Silvestro Killebrew Published 4:21 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

In Loving Memory of Silvestro Killebrew December 2, 2024. It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Silvestro Killebrew, who left us on December 2, 2024.

He was a beloved father to his five children: Annah, Eric, Geoff, Cache, and Terrance. Silvestro proudly served our country and was awarded the Purple Heart for his bravery and sacrifice. An ordained minister, Silvestro’s life was dedicated to service and community. He had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and truth, and he was an avid reader and music enthusiast. His passion for God, his love of life, and the impact he had on those around him will not be forgotten.