NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 13
Published 9:26 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024
The San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers take the court in one of many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today.
Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 13
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Cavaliers -16.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 22 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: FDSOH and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: 76ers -6.5
- Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 3.6 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Bulls -5.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 5.7 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Grizzlies -11.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 9.6 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Timberwolves -8.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 8.8 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Nuggets -6.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 3.7 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT, FDSSC, and NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Suns -7.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 3.7 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Spurs -3.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 1.2 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
