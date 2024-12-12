NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Nets Picks for December 13 Published 11:39 am Thursday, December 12, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (17-8) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (10-14) on Friday, December 13, 2024 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and YES.

Want to gain an edge on Friday’s game? Discover the best bets available for this matchup (based on our computer predictions) in the following article.

Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: FDSSE and YES

Grizzlies vs. Nets Best Bets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 10.5)

Against the spread, Memphis is 17-8-0 this season.

Brooklyn has 15 wins in 24 games against the spread this year.

The Grizzlies have one win ATS (1-2) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Nets have an ATS record of 5-2 as 10.5-point underdogs or more.

Pick OU:

Over (227.5)





The Grizzlies and their opponents have gone over 227.5 combined points in 18 of 25 games this season.

The Nets and their opponents have combined to score more than 227.5 points in 10 of 24 games this season.

The average total in Memphis’ outings this year is 231.6, 4.1 more points than this game’s over/under.

Brooklyn’s games this season have had an average of 220 points, 7.5 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Nets are the league’s 20th-highest scoring team this season compared to the top-ranked Grizzlies.

The Nets have allowed the 16th-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Grizzlies have given up the 25th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-549)

The Grizzlies have won 13, or 76.5%, of the 17 games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Nets have won in seven, or 35%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Memphis has a record of 2-1 when it’s favored by -549 or more by sportsbooks this season.

This year, Brooklyn has won two of five games when listed as at least +400 or better on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Grizzlies have a 84.6% chance to win.

