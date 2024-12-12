Irma Jean Tucker, 88 Published 3:54 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

Irma Jean Tucker, 88, of Southaven, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at her home.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Forrest Memorial Park.

Irma was born May 21, 1936 to the late Robert and Annie Pinkston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy F. Tucker, her son, Billy Scott Tucker, and two siblings, Annie Mae Owens and Tommy Lee Pinkston.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include two children, Romney Tucker, of Southaven, and Shelia Perkins, of Batesville, two siblings, Martha McMinn and Charlie McMinn, eight grandchildren, Romney Tucker, Jr., Anisa Tucker, Summer Hopper, Krystal Tucker, Brittany Metts, Laken McGee, Meagen McGee, and Sean Perkins, and eight great-grandchildren.