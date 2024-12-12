How to Watch the NBA Today, December 13
Published 10:26 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024
On a Friday NBA card that features eight competitive games, the Los Angeles Clippers versus the Denver Nuggets is one to catch in particular.
How to watch all the games in the NBA today is available here.
Watch the NBA Today – December 13
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: FDSOH and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT, FDSSC, and NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
