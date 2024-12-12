How to Watch the NBA Today, December 13 Published 10:26 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

On a Friday NBA card that features eight competitive games, the Los Angeles Clippers versus the Denver Nuggets is one to catch in particular.

How to watch all the games in the NBA today is available here.

Watch the NBA Today – December 13

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSIN

NBCS-PH and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSOH and MNMT

FDSOH and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and YES

FDSSE and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN and SportsNet LA

FDSN and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, FDSSC, and NBA TV

ALT, FDSSC, and NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and AZFamily

KJZZ and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and FDSSW

KATU and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

