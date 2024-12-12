How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13 Published 7:54 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (17-8) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (10-14) on December 13, 2024 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE, YES

FDSSE, YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (48.7%).

In games Memphis shoots higher than 48.7% from the field, it is 12-0 overall.

The Grizzlies are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 30th.

The Grizzlies average 122.1 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 113.8 the Nets allow.

Memphis has a 16-4 record when putting up more than 113.8 points.

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

Brooklyn has put together a 7-8 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 29th.

The Nets average only 3.3 fewer points per game (110.1) than the Grizzlies allow (113.4).

Brooklyn has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 113.4 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are scoring 120.8 points per game at home. In road games, they are playing better offensively, averaging 123.8 points per contest.

Memphis surrenders 110.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 117.3 away from home.

The Grizzlies are sinking 13.2 three-pointers per game with a 35% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.1 fewer threes and 1% points worse than they’re averaging in road games (13.3, 36%).

Nets Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Nets are averaging fewer points at home (109.6 per game) than on the road (110.5). And they are conceding more at home (113.9) than on the road (113.8).

At home Brooklyn is allowing 113.9 points per game, 0.1 more than it is away (113.8).

At home the Nets are averaging 26.5 assists per game, 1.3 more than away (25.2).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Zach Edey Questionable Ankle Gregory Jackson Out Foot Desmond Bane Questionable Toe Luke Kennard Questionable Illness Ja Morant Questionable Back

Nets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Bojan Bogdanovic Out Foot Ziaire Williams Out Knee Cameron Thomas Out Hamstring

