How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published 7:54 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (17-8) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (10-14) on December 13, 2024 at FedExForum.
Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE, YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (48.7%).
- In games Memphis shoots higher than 48.7% from the field, it is 12-0 overall.
- The Grizzlies are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 30th.
- The Grizzlies average 122.1 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 113.8 the Nets allow.
- Memphis has a 16-4 record when putting up more than 113.8 points.
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- Brooklyn has put together a 7-8 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 29th.
- The Nets average only 3.3 fewer points per game (110.1) than the Grizzlies allow (113.4).
- Brooklyn has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 113.4 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are scoring 120.8 points per game at home. In road games, they are playing better offensively, averaging 123.8 points per contest.
- Memphis surrenders 110.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 117.3 away from home.
- The Grizzlies are sinking 13.2 three-pointers per game with a 35% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.1 fewer threes and 1% points worse than they’re averaging in road games (13.3, 36%).
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Nets are averaging fewer points at home (109.6 per game) than on the road (110.5). And they are conceding more at home (113.9) than on the road (113.8).
- At home Brooklyn is allowing 113.9 points per game, 0.1 more than it is away (113.8).
- At home the Nets are averaging 26.5 assists per game, 1.3 more than away (25.2).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
|Zach Edey
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Desmond Bane
|Questionable
|Toe
|Luke Kennard
|Questionable
|Illness
|Ja Morant
|Questionable
|Back
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Foot
|Ziaire Williams
|Out
|Knee
|Cameron Thomas
|Out
|Hamstring