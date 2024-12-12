How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Friday, December 13 Published 8:43 am Thursday, December 12, 2024

Just a single SEC game is on Thursday in college basketball action. That matchup is the New Mexico State Aggies squaring off against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center.

Today’s SEC Games

New Mexico State Aggies at Texas Longhorns

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

