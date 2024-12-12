How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Friday, December 13

Published 8:43 am Thursday, December 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Friday, December 13

Just a single SEC game is on Thursday in college basketball action. That matchup is the New Mexico State Aggies squaring off against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

New Mexico State Aggies at Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, December 13

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, December 13

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 12

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 12

NFL Week 15 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

NFL Week 15 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

Where to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - December 12

Where to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 12

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow