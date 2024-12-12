Grizzlies vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 13 Published 2:16 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (17-8) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (10-14) on Friday, December 13, 2024 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and YES.

Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 13, 2024

Friday, December 13, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and YES

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 120 – Nets 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 10.5)

Nets (+ 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-9.6)

Grizzlies (-9.6) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 229.7

The Grizzlies’ .680 ATS win percentage (17-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Nets’ .625 mark (15-9-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

When the spread is set as 10.5 or more this season, Memphis (1-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (33.3%) than Brooklyn (5-2) does as the underdog (71.4%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2024-25, Memphis does it more often (64% of the time) than Brooklyn (50%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 13-4, a better record than the Nets have recorded (7-13) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies own a top-five offense this year, ranking best in the league with 122.1 points per game. On defense, they rank 18th with 113.4 points allowed per contest.

Memphis is allowing 44.2 boards per game this season (18th-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by averaging 47.6 rebounds per contest (third-best).

With 30.3 dimes per game, the Grizzlies are second-best in the league in the category.

Memphis is fifth-best in the NBA with 15.5 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks third-worst in the league by committing 16 turnovers per contest.

With 13.2 treys per game, the Grizzlies are 16th in the NBA. They sport a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 17th in the league.

Nets Performance Insights

With 110.1 points scored per game and 113.8 points allowed, the Nets are 22nd in the league offensively and 19th on defense.

On the glass, Brooklyn is worst in the NBA in rebounds (38 per game). It is eighth in rebounds allowed (42.5 per game).

This season the Nets are ranked 15th in the NBA in assists at 25.8 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Brooklyn is eighth in the NBA in committing them (13.1 per game). It is 11th in forcing them (14.5 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Nets are fifth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game at 15.3. And they are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.5%.

