Grizzlies vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 13
Published 2:16 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (17-8) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (10-14) on Friday, December 13, 2024 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and YES.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, December 13, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Nets Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Grizzlies 120 – Nets 110
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Nets
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 10.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-9.6)
- Pick OU:
Over (227.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 229.7
- The Grizzlies’ .680 ATS win percentage (17-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Nets’ .625 mark (15-9-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.
- When the spread is set as 10.5 or more this season, Memphis (1-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (33.3%) than Brooklyn (5-2) does as the underdog (71.4%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2024-25, Memphis does it more often (64% of the time) than Brooklyn (50%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 13-4, a better record than the Nets have recorded (7-13) as moneyline underdogs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies own a top-five offense this year, ranking best in the league with 122.1 points per game. On defense, they rank 18th with 113.4 points allowed per contest.
- Memphis is allowing 44.2 boards per game this season (18th-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by averaging 47.6 rebounds per contest (third-best).
- With 30.3 dimes per game, the Grizzlies are second-best in the league in the category.
- Memphis is fifth-best in the NBA with 15.5 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks third-worst in the league by committing 16 turnovers per contest.
- With 13.2 treys per game, the Grizzlies are 16th in the NBA. They sport a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 17th in the league.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Nets Performance Insights
- With 110.1 points scored per game and 113.8 points allowed, the Nets are 22nd in the league offensively and 19th on defense.
- On the glass, Brooklyn is worst in the NBA in rebounds (38 per game). It is eighth in rebounds allowed (42.5 per game).
- This season the Nets are ranked 15th in the NBA in assists at 25.8 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, Brooklyn is eighth in the NBA in committing them (13.1 per game). It is 11th in forcing them (14.5 per game).
- Beyond the arc, the Nets are fifth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game at 15.3. And they are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.5%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.