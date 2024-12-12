Grizzlies vs. Nets Injury Report Today – December 13 Published 5:39 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024

The injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (17-8) ahead of their game against the Brooklyn Nets (10-14) currently features six players. The Nets have three injured players listed on the report. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 13.

The Grizzlies took care of business in their most recent matchup 140-112 against the Wizards on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr.’s team-leading 21 points paced the Grizzlies in the victory.

The Nets’ last game on Sunday ended in a 118-113 loss to the Bucks. The Nets got a team-high 34 points from Dennis Schroder in the loss.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Desmond Bane SG Questionable Toe 14.5 6 4.1 Luke Kennard SG Questionable Illness 6.7 2.4 2.9 Ja Morant PG Questionable Back 21.7 4.4 8.5 Zach Edey C Out Ankle 11.1 6.9 0.8 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Foot Cameron Thomas SG Out Hamstring 24.7 3.2 3.4 Ziaire Williams SF Questionable Knee 8.6 4.4 1.1

Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: FDSSE and YES

FDSSE and YES

Grizzlies vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -10.5 228.5

id: