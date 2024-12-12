Grizzlies vs. Nets Injury Report Today – December 13
Published 5:39 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024
The injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (17-8) ahead of their game against the Brooklyn Nets (10-14) currently features six players. The Nets have three injured players listed on the report. The matchup is slated for 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 13.
The Grizzlies took care of business in their most recent matchup 140-112 against the Wizards on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr.’s team-leading 21 points paced the Grizzlies in the victory.
The Nets’ last game on Sunday ended in a 118-113 loss to the Bucks. The Nets got a team-high 34 points from Dennis Schroder in the loss.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gregory Jackson
|PF
|Out
|Foot
|Desmond Bane
|SG
|Questionable
|Toe
|14.5
|6
|4.1
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Questionable
|Illness
|6.7
|2.4
|2.9
|Ja Morant
|PG
|Questionable
|Back
|21.7
|4.4
|8.5
|Zach Edey
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|11.1
|6.9
|0.8
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|5.3
|3.7
|3
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|Cameron Thomas
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|24.7
|3.2
|3.4
|Ziaire Williams
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|8.6
|4.4
|1.1
Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: FDSSE and YES
Grizzlies vs. Nets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-10.5
|228.5
