December 12 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

The contests in a Thursday NHL schedule that shouldn’t be missed include the Vegas Golden Knights playing the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Thursday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch December 12 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Washington Capitals @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Minnesota Wild 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Boston Bruins @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Vancouver Canucks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

