College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 12 Published 4:49 am Thursday, December 12, 2024

The New Mexico State Aggies versus the Texas Longhorns is one of many compelling options on Thursday in SEC action. To help you, we’re providing picks against the spread!

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: New Mexico State +20.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Texas Longhorns

New Mexico State Aggies at Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 14.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas by 14.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas -20.5

Texas -20.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 12

December 12 TV Channel: SEC Network+

