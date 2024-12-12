College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 12

Published 4:49 am Thursday, December 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 12

The New Mexico State Aggies versus the Texas Longhorns is one of many compelling options on Thursday in SEC action. To help you, we’re providing picks against the spread!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: New Mexico State +20.5 vs. Texas

  • Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Texas Longhorns
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 14.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Texas -20.5
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 12
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

DFS Salaries and Projections for NFL Week 15

DFS Salaries and Projections for NFL Week 15

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Thursday, December 12

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, December 12

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, December 12

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, December 12

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 12

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 12

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow