Buy Tickets for Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators on December 12 Published 4:51 am Thursday, December 12, 2024

The Dallas Stars’ Tyler Seguin and the Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault are two of the top players to watch when these squads meet on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center.

Stars vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 12

Thursday, December 12 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Stars (-211)

Stars (-211) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Stars Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Matt Duchene 27 12 17 29 Mason Marchment 26 12 15 27 Tyler Seguin 19 9 11 20 Jason Robertson 27 6 11 17 Wyatt Johnston 27 6 11 17 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Roman Josi 29 7 16 23 Filip Forsberg 29 9 10 19 Jonathan Marchessault 29 7 8 15 Steven Stamkos 29 7 7 14 Ryan O’Reilly 26 5 9 14

Stars vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Stars net the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 91 this season.

On defense, Dallas is one of the best squads in league play, conceding 69 total goals to rank second.

The Stars are 24th in the league with a 17.44% power-play conversion rate this season.

The Predators’ 64 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 31st in the league.

Nashville has given up 3.2 goals per game, and 92 total, which ranks 23rd among all NHL teams.

The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (18.39%) ranks 21st in the league.

