Buy Tickets for Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators on December 12
Published 4:51 am Thursday, December 12, 2024
The Dallas Stars’ Tyler Seguin and the Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault are two of the top players to watch when these squads meet on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center.
Buy tickets for this game at StubHub!
Stars vs. Predators Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Game Day: Thursday, December 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-211)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Email newsletter signup
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Players to Watch
|Stars Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Matt Duchene
|27
|12
|17
|29
|Mason Marchment
|26
|12
|15
|27
|Tyler Seguin
|19
|9
|11
|20
|Jason Robertson
|27
|6
|11
|17
|Wyatt Johnston
|27
|6
|11
|17
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Roman Josi
|29
|7
|16
|23
|Filip Forsberg
|29
|9
|10
|19
|Jonathan Marchessault
|29
|7
|8
|15
|Steven Stamkos
|29
|7
|7
|14
|Ryan O’Reilly
|26
|5
|9
|14
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Stars vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Stars net the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 91 this season.
- On defense, Dallas is one of the best squads in league play, conceding 69 total goals to rank second.
- The Stars are 24th in the league with a 17.44% power-play conversion rate this season.
- The Predators’ 64 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- Nashville has given up 3.2 goals per game, and 92 total, which ranks 23rd among all NHL teams.
- The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (18.39%) ranks 21st in the league.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.