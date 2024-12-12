Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, December 13
Published 8:18 pm Thursday, December 12, 2024
The Georgia Southern Eagles versus the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs is one of many strong options on Friday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for nine games are available below.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Georgia Southern +11.5 vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: December 13
- Computer Projection: Louisiana Tech by 7.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisiana Tech (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: South Dakota State +7.5 vs. Colorado
- Matchup: South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Colorado Buffaloes
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 13
- Computer Projection: Colorado by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colorado (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Indiana +3.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 13
- Computer Projection: Nebraska by 0.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nebraska (-3.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Western Michigan +11.5 vs. St. Thomas
- Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at Saint Thomas Tommies
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 13
- Computer Projection: St. Thomas by 9.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: St. Thomas (-11.5)
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Utah Tech +3.5 vs. Weber State
- Matchup: Weber State Wildcats at Utah Tech Trailblazers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 13
- Computer Projection: Weber State by 2.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Weber State (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: UTSA -6.5 vs. North Dakota
- Matchup: North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at UTSA Roadrunners
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 13
- Computer Projection: UTSA by 8.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UTSA (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Northern Iowa -13.5 vs. Omaha
- Matchup: Omaha Mavericks at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 13
- Computer Projection: Northern Iowa by 14.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Iowa (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Army +11.5 vs. George Washington
- Matchup: Army Black Knights at George Washington Revolutionaries
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 13
- Computer Projection: George Washington by 10.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: George Washington (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Merrimack -5.5 vs. Boston University
- Matchup: Boston University Terriers at Merrimack Warriors
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 13
- Computer Projection: Merrimack by 6.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Merrimack (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
