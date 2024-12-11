Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 12?
Published 11:52 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024
On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Dallas Stars. Is Steven Stamkos going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- In six of 29 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Stars this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Stamkos has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.
- He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 69 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:08
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|19:59
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:23
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|14:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Away
|L 3-0
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 12, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
