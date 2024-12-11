Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 12? Published 11:52 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024

In the upcoming tilt versus the Dallas Stars, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Jonathan Marchessault to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in six of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (six shots).

He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes three shots per game, and converts 8% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2024 Flames 2 2 0 18:45 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:43 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 1 1 18:10 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

