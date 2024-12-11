Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 12? Published 11:52 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Stars?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in eight of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.

Forsberg averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.9%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2024 Flames 2 0 2 19:47 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 17:48 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 1 0 21:21 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 20:23 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.