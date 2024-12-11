Property Transfers Published 10:00 am Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Dec. 2 -6, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Dannie R. Booth and Christine M. Booth to Stacy Berryhill and Erica Berryhill, Part of the South

Half of Section 21, township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Kenneth D. Bogue to Dannie R. Booth and Christine M. Booth, Part of the South Half of Section

21, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Locke Farms 2 Harvesting Services, LLC to ISC Batesville, LLC, Lot 89 of the Parkview

Subdivision.

EBI, Inc. to Anthony Ashley and Shannon Ashley, Lot 13 of Chickasaw View Subdivision.

The Estate of Gerial Quae McMinn Dunn to Ahmed Saif Obad, Lot 2 of Pleasant Acres

Subdivision, of a part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

David R. Willis to Kevin Pitcock and Laurie Pitcock, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section

10, Township 10 South, Range Range 8 West, containing 1.18 acres, more or less.

Melissa Ann Daniels Smith to WT Properties, LLC, A fractional part of Section 23, Township 8,

Range 6 West.

Gokce Capital, LLC to Marqueen and January Robinson, A parcel of land in Section 8,

Township 10, Range 5.

Joseph M. Waldrop, Jessica D. Waldrop, and Dawn Gatlin to Joseph Waldrop, Jessica D.

Waldrop, Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Kat Cole Holdings, LLC to Pope Station Holdings, LLC, Fractional part of the Southeast Quarter

of Section 9, Township 10 West.

Michael Gray and Brandon Kennedy to Pope Station Holdings, LLC, 444 Hentz Road, Pope.

Judith Alderson to Steven Anderson and Lisa Alderson, Lot 12 in the Northeast Quarter of

Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Homer B. Howe to Steven Alderson and Lisa Alderson, Lots 11 and 17 in the Northeast Quarter

of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Thomas C. Fowler and Hannah Elizabeth Fowler to Thomas C. Fowler and Hannah Elizabeth

Fowler, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 26, the Northwest Quarter of

Section 25, all being in Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Margaret Pope to Jarrad Pope, Fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19,

Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

John Rodgers to Jonathan Wayne Garner, A parcel in Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7

West.

Custom Adhesives, Inc. to EAS Finance, LLC, A part of Lot 2 of Block 25, Batesville.

Ethan Frazier and Betsy Frazier to David A. Crabb and Taleisha Crabb, 38.62 acres in the East

half of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Sandra B. Cobb, et al. to Royce Clark Cobb, III, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Mary S. Hoskins and Martha B. Morgan to Mary Hoskins, Lot 75, Riverdale Subdivision.

Terry L. McCullar to Terry McCullar and Presley Reese Callihan, Lot 15, Chickasaw Hills

Subdivision.

Willie Bryant to Willie and Katherine Bryant, A fractional part of Section 24, Township 9 South,

Range 9 West.

Terry N. Tutor to Teresa Tutor, A parcel in Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

First Judicial District

Silvestro Killebrew to Terrance Ilion and Eric Killebrew, Northwest Quarter and Southwest

Quarter of Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Joyce H. Brown to Jonathan Flint, A part of Section 17, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Bobbie Sorrells to Central Property Exchange, LLC, A part of Section 3, Township 7 South,

Range 9 West.

Martha E. Smith to Dillan Ray Alderman, A parcel in Section 24, Township 6 South, Range 8

West, lying in the Southeast Quarter.

Richard E. Adams to Hunter Ivy, A parcel in Section 29, Township 7, Range 7 West.

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Jose Sosa, 2 acres in Lot 36, Sardis Lake Estates.