Property Transfers
Published 10:00 am Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Compiled by Davis Coen
Property transfers between Dec. 2 -6, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery
Clerk:
Second Judicial District
Dannie R. Booth and Christine M. Booth to Stacy Berryhill and Erica Berryhill, Part of the South
Half of Section 21, township 8 South, Range 5 West.
Kenneth D. Bogue to Dannie R. Booth and Christine M. Booth, Part of the South Half of Section
21, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.
Locke Farms 2 Harvesting Services, LLC to ISC Batesville, LLC, Lot 89 of the Parkview
Subdivision.
EBI, Inc. to Anthony Ashley and Shannon Ashley, Lot 13 of Chickasaw View Subdivision.
The Estate of Gerial Quae McMinn Dunn to Ahmed Saif Obad, Lot 2 of Pleasant Acres
Subdivision, of a part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.
David R. Willis to Kevin Pitcock and Laurie Pitcock, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section
10, Township 10 South, Range Range 8 West, containing 1.18 acres, more or less.
Melissa Ann Daniels Smith to WT Properties, LLC, A fractional part of Section 23, Township 8,
Range 6 West.
Gokce Capital, LLC to Marqueen and January Robinson, A parcel of land in Section 8,
Township 10, Range 5.
Joseph M. Waldrop, Jessica D. Waldrop, and Dawn Gatlin to Joseph Waldrop, Jessica D.
Waldrop, Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.
Kat Cole Holdings, LLC to Pope Station Holdings, LLC, Fractional part of the Southeast Quarter
of Section 9, Township 10 West.
Michael Gray and Brandon Kennedy to Pope Station Holdings, LLC, 444 Hentz Road, Pope.
Judith Alderson to Steven Anderson and Lisa Alderson, Lot 12 in the Northeast Quarter of
Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.
Homer B. Howe to Steven Alderson and Lisa Alderson, Lots 11 and 17 in the Northeast Quarter
of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.
Thomas C. Fowler and Hannah Elizabeth Fowler to Thomas C. Fowler and Hannah Elizabeth
Fowler, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 26, the Northwest Quarter of
Section 25, all being in Township 10 South, Range 7 West.
Margaret Pope to Jarrad Pope, Fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19,
Township 10 South, Range 7 West.
John Rodgers to Jonathan Wayne Garner, A parcel in Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7
West.
Custom Adhesives, Inc. to EAS Finance, LLC, A part of Lot 2 of Block 25, Batesville.
Ethan Frazier and Betsy Frazier to David A. Crabb and Taleisha Crabb, 38.62 acres in the East
half of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.
Sandra B. Cobb, et al. to Royce Clark Cobb, III, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.
Mary S. Hoskins and Martha B. Morgan to Mary Hoskins, Lot 75, Riverdale Subdivision.
Terry L. McCullar to Terry McCullar and Presley Reese Callihan, Lot 15, Chickasaw Hills
Subdivision.
Willie Bryant to Willie and Katherine Bryant, A fractional part of Section 24, Township 9 South,
Range 9 West.
Terry N. Tutor to Teresa Tutor, A parcel in Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.
First Judicial District
Silvestro Killebrew to Terrance Ilion and Eric Killebrew, Northwest Quarter and Southwest
Quarter of Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.
Joyce H. Brown to Jonathan Flint, A part of Section 17, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.
Bobbie Sorrells to Central Property Exchange, LLC, A part of Section 3, Township 7 South,
Range 9 West.
Martha E. Smith to Dillan Ray Alderman, A parcel in Section 24, Township 6 South, Range 8
West, lying in the Southeast Quarter.
Richard E. Adams to Hunter Ivy, A parcel in Section 29, Township 7, Range 7 West.
Woodmark Investments, LLC to Jose Sosa, 2 acres in Lot 36, Sardis Lake Estates.