Pigskin Contest Winner Published 6:41 am Wednesday, December 11, 2024

The winner of the trophy in the 2024 Pigskin Contest was announced by Panolian publisher Rebecca Alexander last week. Panola’s top prognosticator in the popular football winner picking contest was Kristen Johnson, office manager at Boren & Hawkins Insurance. Johnson accepted the coveted trophy last week and will keep it until next year’s contest.