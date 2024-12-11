​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 11:00 am Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

Dec. 2

Tremaine Dontay Vaughn, 106 Warren St., Batesville, charged with three counts of burglary, attempted burglary, and

petit larceny.

Lamonte Demond Gray, 976 N. McNeil St., Memphis, held for Memphis Police.

Deon C. Pryor, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jalexu Bresha Jones, 12871 Ballentine Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Roosevelt Laterious Jones, 12152 Ballentine Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Treiauna Breshay Snow, 109 Ozburn St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jauaris Cortez Snow, 109 Ozburn St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Dec. 3

Perez Nolberto Alonzo, 205 Pettit St., Batesville, charged with DUI, running a stop sign, no drivers license, and held

for U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security.

Jaylon Jamarion Jones, 118 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, charged with grand larceny.

Nellie Ann Willoughby, 24085 Hwy. 310, Como, charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and violation of the

city’s Public Safety Ordinance.

Dec. 4

Eddie Hugh Harris, 209 King St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting and no drivers license.

James Earl J. Farmer, 286 Green Rd., Pope, charged with no headlights and driving while license suspended.

Laoushe Bernice Myles, 150 E. Carelee St., Sardis, charged with open container and disorderly conduct.

Samuel Lawrence Jackson, 799 Jackson Rd., Sarah, charged with open container and disorderly conduct.

Zaivars Dewarren Madlock, 145 Dandridge Rd., Como, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle,

speeding, and no insurance.

Dec. 5

Danny Gene Preutt, 414 Darby Ave., Lambert, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Verline Walker, 993 CR 30, Vaiden, charged with shoplifting.

Joseph Michael Giddens, 3457 Holman Place, Memphis, held for Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Marcus Xavier Burgess, 85 Willow Rd., Sardis, serving 5 days (shoplifting).

Dec. 7

Jadarrius Kendall Turner, 216 Hemlock Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Anthony Laketric Jones, 5924 Mt. Olivet Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (2nd), speeding, and felony possession of

a controlled substance.

Norman Jerome Edwards, Jr., 4725 Pleasant Grove Rd., Como, charged with grand larceny and aggravated

domestic violence.

Damon Lamar Andrews, 104 Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Timothy Henry Jackson, 417 Short St., Senatobia, charged with DUI refusal, careless driving, and no drivers license.

Dec. 8

Robert Carl Clark, 206 Cox Ave., Long Beach, charged with DUI.

Sherman Rundell Hunt, 200 Hwy. 51, Batesville, charged with failure to appear (simple domestic violence).

Joshua Ravon Holmes, 92 Sherwood Dr, Batesville, charged with DUI (2nd) and careless driving.

Lessie Bartholomew Barksdale, 1732 Terza Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.