NFL Week 15 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions Published 12:27 am Wednesday, December 11, 2024

After analyzing the 16 matchups on the Week 15 slate in the NFL, our best against-the-spread suggestion is Rams +2.5. For more suggestions, which could lead to parlay possibilities, see below.

NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 15

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Rams +2.5 vs. 49ers

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 1.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

49ers by 1.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: 49ers -2.5

49ers -2.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 12

Dec. 12 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Cowboys +2.5 vs. Panthers

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers Projected Winner & Margin: Cowboys by 1.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Cowboys by 1.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Panthers -2.5

Panthers -2.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Lions -2.5 vs. Bills

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 8.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Lions by 8.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Lions -2.5

Lions -2.5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texans -3 vs. Dolphins

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 10.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Texans by 10.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Texans -3

Texans -3 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Buccaneers +3 vs. Chargers

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 0.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chargers by 0.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chargers -3

Chargers -3 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Seahawks +3 vs. Packers

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 2.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Packers by 2.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Packers -3

Packers -3 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Jaguars +3.5 vs. Jets

Matchup: New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Winner & Margin: Jaguars by 1.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Jaguars by 1.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Jets -3.5

Jets -3.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chiefs -4 vs. Browns

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 13.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chiefs by 13.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chiefs -4

Chiefs -4 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Broncos -4 vs. Colts

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 7.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Broncos by 7.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Broncos -4

Broncos -4 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Titans +5 vs. Bengals

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans Projected Winner & Margin: Bengals by 2.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bengals by 2.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bengals -5

Bengals -5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Eagles -5 vs. Steelers

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 8.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Eagles by 8.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Eagles -5

Eagles -5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Raiders +5 vs. Falcons

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Falcons by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Falcons -5

Falcons -5 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 16

Dec. 16 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Cardinals -5.5 vs. Patriots

Matchup: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 15.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Cardinals by 15.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Cardinals -5.5

Cardinals -5.5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Saints +7 vs. Commanders

Matchup: Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints

Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 4.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Commanders by 4.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Commanders -7

Commanders -7 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vikings -7 vs. Bears

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 17.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Vikings by 17.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Vikings -7

Vikings -7 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 16

Dec. 16 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Giants +15 vs. Ravens

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 13.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Ravens by 13.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Ravens -15

Ravens -15 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.