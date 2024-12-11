NFL Week 15 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks Published 12:18 am Wednesday, December 11, 2024

After analyzing the 16 games on the Week 15 schedule in the NFL, our best bet suggestion is Vikings -7. For more suggestions, which could lead to parlay possibilities, continue reading.

Best Week 15 Spread Bets

LAR-SF | DAL-CAR | BUF-DET | MIA-HOU | TB-LAC

Pick: Rams +2.5 vs. 49ers

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 1.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

49ers by 1.8 points Spread: 49ers -2.5

49ers -2.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 12

Dec. 12 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Cowboys +2.5 vs. Panthers

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers Projected Winner & Margin: Cowboys by 1.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Cowboys by 1.7 points Spread: Panthers -2.5

Panthers -2.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Lions -2.5 vs. Bills

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 8.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Lions by 8.6 points Spread: Lions -2.5

Lions -2.5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texans -3 vs. Dolphins

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 10.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Texans by 10.5 points Spread: Texans -3

Texans -3 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Buccaneers +3 vs. Chargers

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 0.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chargers by 0.7 points Spread: Chargers -3

Chargers -3 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 15 Total Bets

Under 54.5 – Bills vs. Lions

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions Projected Total: 50.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

50.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 42.5 – Steelers vs. Eagles

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Total: 43.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

43.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 46.5 – Packers vs. Seahawks

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks Projected Total: 46.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

46.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 45.5 – Buccaneers vs. Chargers

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Total: 44.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

44.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 15

Dec. 15 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 43.5 – Bears vs. Vikings

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Projected Total: 42.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

42.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 16

Dec. 16 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

