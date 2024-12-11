New home construction surging in Panola County Published 6:25 am Wednesday, December 11, 2024

The Panola County Land Commission Office permitted 38 new conventional homes and 16 new manufactured homes in October and November, the sharpest increase in permits for new construction in recent years.

Chad Meek reported to the Board of Supervisors on Monday that his office has also seen a rise in permits for remodels and for sewer inspections in the last 60 days. He attributed some of the new growth to an ordinance passed recently by the board that now requires all contractors to be licensed by the Mississippi State Board of Contractors.

Panola was among the last counties in North Mississippi to make the change, and supervisors said at the time the intent was to protect both contractors and homeowners in the construction process. Minimum lot size for new residences in the county is one acre and each must have it’s own wastewater system.

Meek told supervisors that his daily inspections of county property and activity in the permitting office indicate Panola County has begun a period of growth, particularly in the area of new home construction.

Meek also told supervisors that a heavy equipment sales and repair company will soon be constructing a new building on Hwy. 6E, and other companies and investors have made contact with the permit office in recent months inquiring about codes and standards.

In other Land Development Commission news, the supervisors this week approved the list of persons appointed to serve on that board for the next five years. They are Verna Hunter, Willie Leverson, Arlene Wilson, Mike Smith, Mark Lipscomb, Chris Farlee, Nell Foshee, Wanda Carmichael, Kirk Rowsy, and Molly Hawkins.

The land commission meets the second Monday of each month, alternating between the two county courthouses, and is authorized to implement and enforce certain land development standards and regulations adopted by the Board of Supervisors.