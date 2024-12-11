NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 12 Published 9:26 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Today’s NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Sacramento Kings squaring off against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ahead of today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 12

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Celtics -12.5

Celtics -12.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.2 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 12.2 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.2 total projected points)

Over (227.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSDETX, and NBA TV

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Heat -10.5

Heat -10.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 8.1 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 8.1 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)

Over (225.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -5.5

Kings -5.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 7.9 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 7.9 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)

Over (225.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-CA

