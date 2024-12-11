NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 12
Published 9:26 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Today’s NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Sacramento Kings squaring off against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Ahead of today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 12
Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Celtics -12.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.2 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSDETX, and NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Heat -10.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 8.1 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -5.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 7.9 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
