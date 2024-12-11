Mason Marchment Injury Status – Stars vs. Predators Injury Report December 12

Published 9:43 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

As they gear up to meet the Nashville Predators (7-16-6) on Thursday, December 12 at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (17-10) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Tyler Seguin C Out Lower Body
Mathew Dumba D Questionable Upper Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Ryan O’Reilly C Out Lower Body
Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body
Roman Josi D Questionable Lower Body
Gustav Nyquist C Questionable Illness

Stars vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Venue: American Airlines Center

Stars Season Insights

  • The Stars’ 91 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the league.
  • Dallas has allowed 69 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league play in terms of the fewest goals against.
  • Their +22 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 64 goals on the season (2.2 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
  • Nashville’s total of 92 goals allowed (3.2 per game) ranks 23rd in the league.
  • They have the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -28.

Stars vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Stars (-206) Predators (+170) 6

