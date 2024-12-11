How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, December 12 Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024

There is one game featuring a ranked team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, the UConn Huskies versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 2 UConn Huskies at No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

