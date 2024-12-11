How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, December 12

Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, December 12

There is one game featuring a ranked team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, the UConn Huskies versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 2 UConn Huskies at No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN

