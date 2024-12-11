How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, December 13

Published 11:44 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, December 13

Only a single top-25 game is on Thursday’s college basketball schedule. That contest is the Iowa State Cyclones playing the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

