How to Watch the NBA Today, December 12

Published 10:26 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024

By Data Skrive

There are three matchups on today’s NBA schedule, among them the Detroit Pistons versus the Boston Celtics.

How to watch all the action in the NBA today is included here.

Watch the NBA Today – December 12

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSDETX, and NBA TV
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Kaseya Center
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Smoothie King Center
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

