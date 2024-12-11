How to Watch the NBA Today, December 12 Published 10:26 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2024

There are three matchups on today’s NBA schedule, among them the Detroit Pistons versus the Boston Celtics.

How to watch all the action in the NBA today is included here.

Watch the NBA Today – December 12

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSDETX, and NBA TV

NBCS-BOS, FDSDETX, and NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-CA

Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

