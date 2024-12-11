How to Pick the Stars vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 12
Published 11:46 am Wednesday, December 11, 2024
The game between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday has lots of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and predictions.
Stars vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.7 goals)
- A total of 15 Dallas games this season have gone over Thursday’s over/under of 6 goals.
- So far this season, 11 games Nashville has played finished with over 6 goals.
- The Stars score 3.37 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.21, adding up to 0.4 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.
- These two teams give up a combined 5.7 goals per game, 0.3 less than this one’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Stars Moneyline: -201
- The Stars have won 68.2% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (15-7).
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -201 or shorter, Dallas is 5-2 (winning 71.4% of the time).
- Based on the moneyline in this game, the Stars’ implied win probability is 66.8%.
Predators Moneyline: +167
- Nashville is aiming for its first win as the moneyline underdog this season (in 11 opportunities).
- When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +167 or longer, they have not won a game in one opportunity.
- Nashville’s implied probability to win this matchup is 37.5% based on the moneyline.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Dallas 4, Nashville 2
Stars Points Leaders
- With 12 goals and 17 assists this season, Matt Duchene is one of Dallas’ leading contributors (29 points).
- Mason Marchment has 12 goals and 15 assists for Dallas to compile 27 total points (one per game).
- Tyler Seguin has contributed 20 points for Dallas in 19 games this season, scoring on 20.9% of his shots and recording nine goals and 11 assists.
- In 20 games played this season, Jake Oettinger (14-6-0) has allowed 47 goals.
Predators Points Leaders
- Roman Josi is a top offensive contributor for his team with 23 points (0.8 per game). He has recorded seven goals and 16 assists in 29 games (playing 24:58 per game).
- Filip Forsberg is crucial for Nashville’s attack with 19 total points (0.7 per game), including nine goals and 10 assists through 29 contests.
- Jonathan Marchessault has seven goals and eight assists, for a season point total of 15.
- Juuse Saros’ record stands at 6-13-5 on the season, giving up 64 goals (2.7 goals against average) and collecting 629 saves with a .908 save percentage (24th in the league).
Stars’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/4/2024
|Kings
|L 3-2
|Away
|-118
|12/6/2024
|Golden Knights
|L 3-2
|Away
|-142
|12/8/2024
|Flames
|W 6-2
|Home
|-231
|12/12/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-201
|12/14/2024
|Blues
|–
|Home
|–
|12/16/2024
|Capitals
|–
|Home
|–
|12/18/2024
|Maple Leafs
|–
|Home
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|L 3-0
|Away
|-131
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|L 3-1
|Away
|+105
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|L 4-3
|Home
|-189
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|–
|Away
|+167
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Away
|–
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|–
|Home
|–
Dallas vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
