How to Pick the Stars vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 12 Published 11:46 am Wednesday, December 11, 2024

The game between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday has lots of betting possibilities to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and predictions.

Stars vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.7 goals)

A total of 15 Dallas games this season have gone over Thursday’s over/under of 6 goals.

So far this season, 11 games Nashville has played finished with over 6 goals.

The Stars score 3.37 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.21, adding up to 0.4 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.

These two teams give up a combined 5.7 goals per game, 0.3 less than this one’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Stars Moneyline: -201

The Stars have won 68.2% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (15-7).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -201 or shorter, Dallas is 5-2 (winning 71.4% of the time).

Based on the moneyline in this game, the Stars’ implied win probability is 66.8%.

Predators Moneyline: +167

Nashville is aiming for its first win as the moneyline underdog this season (in 11 opportunities).

When the Predators’ moneyline odds are +167 or longer, they have not won a game in one opportunity.

Nashville’s implied probability to win this matchup is 37.5% based on the moneyline.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Dallas 4, Nashville 2

Stars Points Leaders

With 12 goals and 17 assists this season, Matt Duchene is one of Dallas’ leading contributors (29 points).

Mason Marchment has 12 goals and 15 assists for Dallas to compile 27 total points (one per game).

Tyler Seguin has contributed 20 points for Dallas in 19 games this season, scoring on 20.9% of his shots and recording nine goals and 11 assists.

In 20 games played this season, Jake Oettinger (14-6-0) has allowed 47 goals.

Predators Points Leaders

Roman Josi is a top offensive contributor for his team with 23 points (0.8 per game). He has recorded seven goals and 16 assists in 29 games (playing 24:58 per game).

Filip Forsberg is crucial for Nashville’s attack with 19 total points (0.7 per game), including nine goals and 10 assists through 29 contests.

Jonathan Marchessault has seven goals and eight assists, for a season point total of 15.

Juuse Saros’ record stands at 6-13-5 on the season, giving up 64 goals (2.7 goals against average) and collecting 629 saves with a .908 save percentage (24th in the league).

Stars’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/4/2024 Kings L 3-2 Away -118 12/6/2024 Golden Knights L 3-2 Away -142 12/8/2024 Flames W 6-2 Home -231 12/12/2024 Predators – Home -201 12/14/2024 Blues – Home – 12/16/2024 Capitals – Home – 12/18/2024 Maple Leafs – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/5/2024 Canadiens L 3-0 Away -131 12/7/2024 Senators L 3-1 Away +105 12/10/2024 Flames L 4-3 Home -189 12/12/2024 Stars – Away +167 12/14/2024 Avalanche – Away – 12/17/2024 Rangers – Home – 12/19/2024 Penguins – Home –

Dallas vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

